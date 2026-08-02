/Glasgow restaurant erases 'Northeast India' on map napkins, Lovlina Borgohain fumes; know full controversy

A prominent Indian dining establishment in Glasgow has landed in hot water following a celebratory dinner hosted for the Indian sporting delegation after their stellar run at the Commonwealth Games.
The Controversy Unfolds
As per IANS "Mister Singh's India - The Home of Curry" welcomed the visiting athletes with custom paper napkins bearing an outline map of India. The design immediately drew sharp criticism when Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain discovered that the entire northeastern region of the nation had been left off the map entirely.
Bringing the oversight to public attention, Borgohain stated to IANS, "The map on the napkins is missing our North East. Every part of India is important and should be represented."
Official Condemnation and Demands for Correction
Echoing her concerns, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh criticized the establishment further, highlighting additional geographical errors on the printed napkins, notably a flawed portrayal of Jammu and Kashmir. Singh strongly demanded that the restaurant's administration discard the defective merchandise instantly and correct the cartography to accurately portray India's sovereign boundaries.
Despite being a staple dining destination in Glasgow frequently hosting international delegations and high-profile guests, Mister Singh's India has not yet released an official response addressing the incident.
Heritage and Legacy of Mister Singh's India
Operating for more than thirty years, Mister Singh's India is a multi-generational family venture rooted in Punjabi culture infused with Scottish hospitality. Managed across four generations, the eatery has long served as a cultural bridge connecting traditional Punjabi cuisine with Scottish charm, cementing its legacy within Glasgow's culinary scene.
Historic Boxing Triumph at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
Meanwhile, the Indian boxing contingent delivered a historic campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, securing an unprecedented seven gold medals the nation's highest-ever gold count in the discipline at the Games.
The gold-winning champions included Preeti (54kg), Jaismine (57kg), Sakshi (51kg), Priya (60kg), Arundhati (70kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), and Ankush Panghal (80kg). Meanwhile, stellar silver medals were captured by Jadumani Singh (55kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), and Narender (90+kg), bringing India's phenomenal boxing medal tally in Glasgow to a total of 10.
India's current medal tally - 39
Gold Medalists
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Sharmila Dhankar
Dilip Gavit
Asmita Dey
Harsh Singh
Soman Rana
Preeti Pawar
Jaismine Lamboria
Sakshi Chaudhary
Priya Ghanghas
Arundhati Choudhary
Sachin Siwach
Ankush Panghal
Silver Medalists
Neeraj Chopra
Murali Sreeshankar
Praveen Chithravel
Sarvesh Anil Kushare
Gulveer Singh
Rishikanta Singh
Muthupandi Raja
Gyaneshwari Yadav
Valluri Ajaya Babu
Harjinder Kaur
Lovepreet Singh
Lovlina Borgohain
Narender Berwal
Jadumani Singh
Yamini Mourya
Mohammed Basil
Shubham Juyal
Bronze Medalists
Yashvir Singh
Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
Gulveer Singh
Tejaswin Shankar
Seema Kaliramna
Bindyarani Devi
Jhandu Kumar
Shilpa Shyla
Unnati Sharma
This achievement marks India's most successful boxing outing in Commonwealth Games history, propelling the nation's overall medal count at the event to 44, comprising 11 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze medals.
WITH IANS INPUTS
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