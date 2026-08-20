/GCL Season 4: Everything you need to know as Magnus, Vishwanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi in action

"Global Chess League brings together some of the biggest names in chess in a format built for a live audience. Over the last decade, India has firmly established itself as a global chess powerhouse, building on Viswanathan Anand's legacy and the rise of a new generation led by Gukesh Dommaraju. We are delighted to partner on bringing Season 4 to Bengaluru and connecting Indian fans with one of the world's most exciting team sporting properties, while making the live experience accessible at scale," he said.