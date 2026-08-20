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GCL Season 4: Everything you need to know as Magnus, Vishwanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi in action

The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative between Tech Mahindra and FIDE (Federation Internationale des Échecs or International Chess Federation), will see Bengaluru host six global franchises from September 5 to 13.
 

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
GCL Season 4: Everything you need to know as Magnus, Vishwanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi in action
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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GCL Season 4: Everything you need to know as Magnus, Vishwanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi in action
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