Good News For Indian Football ! ISL 2025-26 Season To Start On February 14

In a significant move for Indian football, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, January 6 announced that the delayed Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season will start on February 14, 2026.

The announcement follows months of uncertainty regarding the ISL's future after the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with FSDL ended in December 2025.

The upcoming ISL season will feature all 14 clubs - Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammaden FC, Inter Kashi FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, SC Delhi, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters, and FC Goa and set to be played in single leg home and away format.

A total of 91 matches will be played and the logistics of which are still being worked out.

On the other hand, the I-League, which was also on pause, will be held "around the same time" with all 11 clubs in participation.

"There was a lot of speculation regarding ISL but today the govt, football federation and 14 clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal included had a meeting and we have decided that ISL will start February 14. All clubs will participate," Mandaviya told reporters on Tuesday.

