/Guiness World Record Alert! This player breaks 35-year FIFA WC record for...

Los Angeles, July 3 (IANS) Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon has etched his name into football history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest clean sheet in FIFA World Cup finals matches.



After Spain's 3-0 win over Australia to set up a last-16 tie against Portugal, Spanish shot-stopper has gone an incredible 519 minutes without conceding a goal on the sport's biggest stage, surpassing a milestone that had stood untouched for over three decades.