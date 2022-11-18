topStoriesenglish
GUJARAT GIANTS VS BENGALURU BULLS

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Know when, where, and how to watch the live streaming and Dream11 Prediction of the Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 match between Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bengaluru Bulls defeated the Telugu Titans in their previous fixture as they started the evening slowly, but as their vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune progressed, they outplayed Telugu Titans, in defence and attack, registering a comprehensive win on Tuesday night. For the Bulls, it was Bharat and Neeraj Narwal who starred, leading their side to a 49-38 win. While Neeraj Narwal was looking to set the Bulls on their way, it was Siddharth Desai, who got the Titans off to a fine start. Desai registered the first five points for his side, before Surjeet Singh became the second player for the Titans to get on the score sheet. The Titans had the edge in the early exchanges. However, the Bulls fought back with Bharat and Vikash Kandola leading the charge, edging ahead with a slender lead at the 10-minute mark.  

AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S PKL MATCH BETWEEN GUJARAT GIANTS AND BENGALURU BULLS; HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

What date PKL 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match?

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match?

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

GG vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team 

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Kapil and Aman.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sangroya and Bharat.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya.

Live Tv

