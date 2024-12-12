Advertisement
D GUKESH

D GUKESH

Gukesh's Dance Video Goes Viral After World Championship Win - Watch

Gukesh donned the red traditional kurta and was spotted doing the popular song's hook steps along with his family and friends who were similarly dressed. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 07:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Gukesh's Dance Video Goes Viral After World Championship Win - Watch

India’s chess sensation D Gukesh created history as he defeated China’s Ding Liren in the 14th round to win the World Chess Championship 2024 title in Singapore on Thursday.  The Indian grandmaster managed to secure 7.5 points against 6.5 of Liren after sealing a win in the 14-game. On the back of this feat, the 18-year-old Gukesh also became the youngest ever to win the World Chess Championship, surpassing the record of Garry Kasparov.

One of the videos has been going viral on social media where Gukesh was spotted grooving to Rajinikanth's chartbuster, 'Manasilayo’. Gukesh donned the red traditional kurta and was spotted doing the popular song's hook steps along with his family and friends who were similarly dressed. 

During the game, Ding saw himself under pressure as by the 23rd move, he had 23 minutes less on the clock than Gukesh. The Indian grandmaster exploited his added advantage and dominated Ding throughout the game and ended up winning it. "It's the best day of my life," Gukesh said after the win. 

Earlier, Gukesh led India to a historic first-ever gold medal win at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest. 

List Of Youngest World Chess Champions

D Gukesh - 18 years 8 months 14 day - December 12, 2024

Garry Kasparov - 22 years 6 months 27 days - November 9, 1985

Magnus Carlsen - 22 years 11 months 24 days - November 23, 2013

Mikhail Tal - 23 years 5 months 28 days - May 7, 1960

Anatoly Karpov - 23 years 10 months 11 days - April 3, 1975

Vladimir Kramnik - 25 years 4 months 10 days - November 4, 2000

Emanuel Lasker - 25 years 5 months 2 days - May 26, 1894

