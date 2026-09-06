/Gukesh World Championship Defence: What Viswanathan Anand said about his slump

‘There’s no pattern as to what makes me happy. Some unexpected gift in a tournament is all I need. Because in my mind, I’m not playing badly. I deserve to. In my mind, the universe is not cooperating. When I get lucky, I think, yeah, finally it is. This is how it should be. Self-deception is what we’re good at. We will find some way of picking our events that’s favourable. That’s where excuses come from too, trying to say that it was not your fault. He could be incredibly happy with one game and that might change his mood. It doesn’t matter. As long as you feel better, that’s all that matters,’ Anand said.