/Gulveer Singh creates history, completes hattrick of medals at Asian Games 2026 in Japan

Gulveer Singh scripted a landmark chapter in Indian athletics on Tuesday, September 29, winning bronze in the men’s 5,000m to complete a hat-trick of medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
Gulveer clocked 13:32.75 in a fiercely contested 5,000m showdown. He crossed the line behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who took gold in 13:30.79, and Japan's Tomonori Yamaguchi, who clinched silver in 13:31.43.
The bronze completed a stunning hat-trick of individual medals for Gulveer at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, cementing one of the most prolific multi-distance campaigns ever produced by an Indian athlete.
A Remarkable Triple Across Distances
Competing across three grueling events -spanning 1,500m to 10,000m - within days is an endeavor few modern runners attempt at this level, let alone medal in every single one.
Gulveer’s schedule in Nagoya produced masterclasses across tactical pacing, tactical kicks, and pure grit:
Men's 10,000m (Silver): Gulveer Singh won silver with a time of 28:29.38, finishing behind Balew (28:27.51). He improved on the bronze medal he won at the 2023 Asian Games.
Men's 1,500m (Silver): Gulveer clocked a personal best to finish second, behind Japan’s Kazuto Iizawa and ahead of Nagiya Mori.
Men's 5,000m (Bronze): Gulveer finished third in 13:32.75 after a strong final lap, completing a demanding schedule with another medal.
Redefining Indian Middle And Long-Distance Running
Gulveer’s feat marks a watershed moment for Indian athletics on the continental stage. While Indian distance running has celebrated legendary individual milestones over the decades, sweeping medals across the 1,500m, 5,000m, and 10,000m in a single Asian Games edition is virtually unprecedented in the country's track history.
Combining the raw burst needed for a sub-3:37 1,500m with the aerobic capacity required to battle sub-28:30 pace over 25 laps highlights a rare hybrid capability. With his treble in Nagoya, Gulveer Singh has firmly established himself as one of Asia's most versatile distance runners of this generation.
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