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Gulveer Singh creates history, completes hattrick of medals at Asian Games 2026 in Japan

The 5000m bronze completed a stunning hat-trick of individual medals for Gulveer at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, cementing one of the most prolific multi-distance campaigns ever produced by an Indian athlete.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Gulveer Singh creates history, completes hattrick of medals at Asian Games 2026 in Japan
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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