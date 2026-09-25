/Gulveer Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian to win multiple Asian Games medals

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh added another Asian Games medal to his growing international record, securing silver in the men's 10,000m event at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Friday.
Gulveer clocked 28:29:38 to finish second in the final. Bahrain's Birhanu Balew won the gold medal with a timing of 28:27.51, while Albert Kiptoo claimed bronze after finishing in 28:34.38.
The silver medal marks Gulveer's second consecutive podium finish in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Games. He had won bronze in the event at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.
With his latest medal, Gulveer has become the first Indian athlete to win medals in the men's 10,000m at multiple editions of the Asian Games.
Gulveer had finished third in the men's 10,000m at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. He has now improved that performance by winning silver in Nagoya.
His latest achievement adds to a strong 2026 campaign for the Indian long-distance runner. Earlier this year, Gulveer won silver in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he became the first Indian man to win a medal in the event at the Games.
Gulveer is also the reigning Asian champion in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, having won gold in both events at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships. World Athletics lists his 10,000m national record at 27:00.22, set in 2025.
Gulveer's back-to-back Asian Games medals place him among a select group of Indian athletes to have reached the podium in the men's 10,000m at the continental event. India's previous medallists in the event include Gurbachan Singh, Tarlok Singh, Shivnath Singh, Hari Chand, Gulab Chand and Kartik Kumar.
Gulveer's silver in Nagoya now gives him two Asian Games medals in the discipline, following his bronze in Hangzhou.
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