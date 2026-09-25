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Gulveer Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian to win multiple Asian Games medals

Gulveer Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win medals at multiple editions of the Asian Games. He secured silver in Nagoya after winning bronze in the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 06:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
Gulveer Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian to win multiple Asian Games medals
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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