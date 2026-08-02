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Gulveer Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian to...

 India's top male distance runner Gulveer Singh won a bronze medal in the Men's 5000m, becoming the first Indian to win two medals in track and field competitions in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 07:17 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 07:17 AM IST
Gulveer Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian to...
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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