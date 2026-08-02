Gulveer Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian to...

He also made history by clocking 12:59.77 for 5000m indoors, becoming the first Asian athlete to break the 13-minute barrier and setting a new Asian record. Training regularly at the high-performance centre in Colorado Springs, Gulveer has emerged as a trailblazer for Indian distance running. His achievements have elevated India's presence on the global distance-running stage and established him as one of the country's strongest medal prospects at major international championships.