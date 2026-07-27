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Gyaneshwari Yadav wins silver in women's 53kg weightlifting, earns India's fifth medal at CWG 2026

India’s power-packed performance in weightlifting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games continued on Monday as 23-year-old Gyaneshwari Yadav bagged a silver medal in the women’s 53kg category. Her standout effort brought India its fifth medal of the Games so far. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 07:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
Gyaneshwari Yadav wins silver in women's 53kg weightlifting, earns India's fifth medal at CWG 2026
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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