Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav produced a gritty performance to win the silver medal in the women’s 53kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Monday, lifting a personal-best total of 199kg and pushing India’s medal tally to five.
The 22-year-old from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, a Khelo India athlete and Assistant Sub-Inspector with the Chhattisgarh Police, finished with 88kg in the snatch and a career-best 111kg in the clean and jerk. Her total also set a new national record and bettered the previous Games mark.
Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih claimed gold with a Games-record total of 206kg, while Canada’s Rebeka Groulx took bronze with 178kg.
More to follow..
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