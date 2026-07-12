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  • /Haaland Out, Messi vs Mbappé resurrected: The Insane Race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot, Check full list

Haaland Out, Messi vs Mbappé resurrected: The Insane Race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot, Check full list

For a brief period, fans witnessed what was arguably the greatest Golden Boot competition in modern memory. Four iconic footballers, separated by a mere two goals, were all actively competing. However, Saturday's events in Miami rapidly narrowed the field in incredibly dramatic fashion.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Haaland Out, Messi vs Mbappé resurrected: The Insane Race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot, Check full list
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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