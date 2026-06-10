'Had the right papers': Somali referee's FIFA World Cup 2026 dream crushed after 11-Hour Interrogation and deportation due to Trump's travel ban

The upcoming FIFA World Cup, scheduled to commence on June 11 across the co-hosting nations of Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America, has been hit by major administrative controversy. Severe criticism is mounting against the immigration policies of the United States after Omar Abdulkadir Artan, a premier match official from Somalia, was officially denied entry into the country and sent back, effectively shattering his professional dreams.

Artan had earned a coveted spot as one of the 52 central referees selected by FIFA to oversee the prestigious international tournament. His inclusion came after a stellar professional calendar where he was honored as Africa's Best Referee by the Confederation of African Football during the previous year's awards. His participation would have marked a historic milestone, making him the very first individual from Somalia to referee a match in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Harsh Border Interrogations and Segregation Detailed at Miami Terminal

In a detailed discussion with The Athletic, Artan expressed his profound heartbreak over the administrative block, asserting that his documentation was completely valid while suggesting that American border authorities displayed deep seated biases against his nation of origin.

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Artan stated:

"I am very, very disappointed. I’m just simply a referee who’s trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup. I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa. I think that they have a problem with my country,"

During the interview, the African official recounted being subjected to an intense eleven hour interrogation process by security personnel at Miami International Airport. Following the exhaustive questioning, he was placed inside an isolated detention room for several hours before being forced onto a commercial flight bound for Istanbul, Turkey. Artan noted that border authorities provided him with zero clarification for his expulsion.

Official Explanations and Questions Targeting Political Stability

When pressed for clarity regarding the incident, U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued an official public statement that refrained from revealing specific underlying details.

The border agency's statement read:

"The traveler underwent additional inspection, a routine part of C.B.P.’s inspection process when officers need to verify information or determine admissibility. Following inspection, the traveler, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry,"

The Somali sports official further disclosed that the inquiries directed at him during his lengthy detention predominantly focused on political dynamics within Somalia, including a high volume of aggressive questions regarding the militant organization Al Shabab. This harsh treatment occurs amidst a political climate where the Donald Trump presidential administration has put strict travel bans into effect targeting citizens arriving from Somalia.

International Football Regulators Stand Aside Amid Logistics Bottlenecks

The global governing body for football has faced public backlash for its lack of intervention in the matter, choosing instead to distance itself from the administrative border dispute by citing sovereign authority.

An official press release from FIFA clarified their position:

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr. Artan’s status will not be changed at present,"

Concurrently, FIFA has drawn scrutiny for refusing to reassign Artan to officiate matches taking place exclusively on Canadian or Mexican soil where US visa restrictions do not apply. According to reporting from the BBC, this decision stems from a strict logistical mandate established by the football authority requiring all 52 central referees and 88 assistant referees to reside at a centralized preparation headquarters located in Florida for standardized training, tactical coordination, and organizational security.

This border incident follows a series of travel disruptions impacting other visiting teams. Recently, international players from Senegal were subjected to invasive tarmac searches and full bag inspections upon landing in the United States, raising widespread concern among football enthusiasts regarding discriminatory profiling against sportsmen traveling from non-Western nations.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/