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Harmanpreet Singh to lead India at FIH hockey men’s WC in Belgium and Netherlands

Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 20-member Indian squad at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Belgium and the Netherlands. India have been drawn alongside England, Pakistan and Wales in Pool D, with their campaign beginning against Wales on August 15.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Harmanpreet Singh to lead India at FIH hockey men’s WC in Belgium and Netherlands
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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