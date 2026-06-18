/Harry Kane creates history, surpasses Lionel Messi with record-breaking feat at FIFA World Cup 2026

England captain Harry Kane scripted history in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia after converting a penalty that took him past Argentina's Lionel Messi for the most penalty goals in World Cup history.
Kane scored from the spot in the 12th minute at the Dallas Stadium, giving England an early lead in their Group L encounter. The penalty, however, came after high drama involving VAR intervention and a retake.
England were awarded a penalty after Luka Modric was found to have fouled Noni Madueke inside the box. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic initially saved Kane's first attempt.
However, the referee ordered a retake after VAR confirmed that Joško Gvardiol had encroached into the penalty area early. On the second attempt, Kane made no mistake and calmly converted to put England ahead.
With the successful conversion, Kane now has five penalty goals in World Cup history, moving ahead of Lionel Messi, who was previously tied with him on four.
Before this match, the record was shared among several greats including:
- Harry Kane- 5 penalties scored
- Lionel Messi- 4 penalties scored
- Eusebio- 4 penalties scored
- Gabriel Batistuta- 4 penalties scored
- Rob Rensenbrink - 4 penalties scored
Kane now stands alone at the top of the all-time list.
- 2018: 3 penalties (including vs Panama and Colombia)
- 2022: 1 penalty vs France (Quarter-final)
- 2026: 1 penalty vs Croatia
The England skipper had also missed a penalty against France in 2022 but remains one of the most reliable spot-kick takers in World Cup history.
The goal also marked Kane's 10th World Cup goal overall, bringing him level with England legend Gary Lineker for most World Cup goals by an English player.
Kane restored England's advantage by powering home a header from Declan Rice's corner, but Croatia responded once again as Petar Musa capped off an impressive team move with an equaliser deep into first-half stoppage time.
England regained the lead shortly after the restart when Jude Bellingham latched onto a pass from Elliot Anderson and drilled a low shot beyond Dominik Livakovic, with the ball finding the net via the far post just two minutes into the second half.
The Three Lions continued to dominate proceedings and created numerous opportunities, but Livakovic kept Croatia in the contest with a string of remarkable saves during a busy five-minute period. However, substitute Marcus Rashford eventually put the result beyond doubt, curling home England's fourth goal with five minutes left on the clock.
England will now turn their attention to a Group L clash against Ghana in Boston on June 23, while Croatia are set to face Panama in Toronto on the same day.
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