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Harry Kane creates history, surpasses Lionel Messi with record-breaking feat at FIFA World Cup 2026

Harry Kane made FIFA World Cup history during England's 4-2 win over Croatia, surpassing Lionel Messi to set a new tournament record. The England captain also drew level with Gary Lineker as the country's joint-highest scorer in World Cup history.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Harry Kane creates history, surpasses Lionel Messi with record-breaking feat at FIFA World Cup 2026
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Harry Kane)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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