Harry Kane bettered Gary Lineker’s record for the most goals scored for the England men’s national team at the FIFA World Cup after his goal in the victory against Panama on Sunday at New Jersey Stadium.



Kane, who trailed Lineker by two goals heading into England’s World Cup 2026 opener in Dallas, first levelled with former captain Lineker, who recorded his haul across a six-goal Golden Boot-winning campaign at Mexico 1986 before bagging four at Italy 1990, with his brace against Croatia in England’s World Cup opener in Dallas.