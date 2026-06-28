Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

England's Harry Kane creates history vs Panama, becomes...

Harry Kane bettered Gary Lineker’s record for the most goals scored for the England men’s national team at the FIFA World Cup after his goal in the victory against Panama on Sunday at New Jersey Stadium.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 07:37 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 07:38 AM IST
England's Harry Kane creates history vs Panama, becomes...
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
England's Harry Kane creates history vs Panama, becomes...
FIFA World Cup 20264 min ago
2
Abhishek Sharma9 min ago
3
Sunday OTT Watchlist11 min ago
4
DRDO Netra AEW&C System12 min ago
5
ICC Women's T20 World Cup16 min ago