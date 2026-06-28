Harry Kane bettered Gary Lineker’s record for the most goals scored for the England men’s national team at the FIFA World Cup after his goal in the victory against Panama on Sunday at New Jersey Stadium.
Kane, who trailed Lineker by two goals heading into England’s World Cup 2026 opener in Dallas, first levelled with former captain Lineker, who recorded his haul across a six-goal Golden Boot-winning campaign at Mexico 1986 before bagging four at Italy 1990, with his brace against Croatia in England’s World Cup opener in Dallas.
On Sunday, he thumped home a header in the final group stage game against Panama, he usurped Linker's tally with his 11th goal to add another record to his name.
Russia 2018 was Kane's first global finals, and while England bowed out in the semi-finals, he joined Lineker in scooping the Golden Boot with six goals. Two more followed at Qatar 2022 with efforts against Senegal and France.
He is England’s all-time record goalscorer and joint fourth in the list of record appearance makers. The striker was part of the squads who reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the finals of EURO 2020 and EURO 2024.
Kane’s goal against Panama on his 117th appearance means he is now on 82 goals for England as he continues to extend his lead at the top of England men’s senior team’s list of all-time record goalscorers.
England's top World Cup goalscorers
1 = Harry Kane – 11 goals in 14 games
1 = Gary Lineker – 10 goals in 12 games
3 Sir Geoff Hurst – 5 goals in 6 games
4 = Bobby Charlton – 4 goals in 14 games
4 = Michael Owen – 4 goals in 12 games
4 = Marcus Rashford – 4 goals in 13 games
7 = Sir David Beckham – 3 goals in 13 games
7 = Steven Gerrard – 3 goals in 12 games
7 = Roger Hunt – 3 goals in 6 games
7 = David Platt – 3 goals in 6 games
7 = Bukayo Saka – 3 goals in 6 games
7 = Nat Lofthouse – 3 goals in 2 games
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