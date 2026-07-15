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'Harry Kane is England's best-ever striker,' says 1966 World Cup hero Geoff Hurst

1966 World Cup hero Geoff Hurst has hailed Harry Kane as England's greatest-ever striker, praising the captain's goalscoring record, leadership and impact ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against Argentina. Kane has enjoyed another stellar World Cup campaign, breaking multiple England records as Thomas Tuchel's side chase their first FIFA World Cup title since 1966.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 07:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
'Harry Kane is England's best-ever striker,' says 1966 World Cup hero Geoff Hurst
Image Credit: IANS

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