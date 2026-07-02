Harry Kane continues to rewrite football history. The England captain has produced one of the greatest goalscoring seasons the sport has ever witnessed, climbing above Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time single-season scoring charts after taking his tally to 72 goals across club and international football during the 2025/26 campaign.
The Bayern Munich striker now owns the second-highest goal tally in a single season in 21st century football, trailing only Lionel Messi's iconic 82-goal campaign from 2011/12.
Kane's extraordinary season has placed him among football's greatest individual performers. His 72-goal haul moves him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's best-ever return of 69 goals during the 2011/12 season with Real Madrid and Portugal.
Most goals in a single season (clubs + country):
1. Lionel Messi - 82 goals (2011/12)
2. Harry Kane - 72 goals (2025/26)
3. Lionel Messi - 69 goals (2012/13)
4. Cristiano Ronaldo - 69 goals (2011/12)
5. Cristiano Ronaldo - 66 goals (2014/15)
While Messi's incredible 82-goal campaign remains the benchmark, Kane's consistency across domestic, European and international competitions has earned him a place among football's all-time greatest goalscoring seasons.
Kane has been unstoppable for Bayern Munich throughout the season. The prolific striker scored 61 goals in 51 matches for the German giants, playing a pivotal role in their domestic title triumph while also securing his second European Golden Shoe.
The England skipper has seamlessly carried that form onto the international stage, delivering when it mattered most during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Kane's latest milestone came after another captain's performance in England's dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.
After falling behind inside the opening seven minutes to Brian Cipenga's stunning strike, England struggled to break down a disciplined Congolese defence for much of the contest. With their World Cup campaign hanging by a thread, Kane once again rose to the occasion.
The Bayern Munich striker struck twice within 10 minutes in the second half to complete England's turnaround and book Thomas Tuchel's side a place in the Round of 16.
His match-winning brace not only kept England's World Cup dream alive but also took his remarkable season tally to 72 goals, cementing his place in football history.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 has already produced several stunning upsets, with Paraguay eliminating Germany and Morocco knocking out the Netherlands in dramatic fashion. England also came dangerously close to suffering a shock exit before Kane delivered another clutch performance.
With England still alive in the tournament and Kane in sensational form, the 31-year-old has an opportunity to add even more goals to an already historic campaign.
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