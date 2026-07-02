Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Harry Kane on cusp of history, needs 11 goals to surpass Lionel Messi's massive record

Harry Kane on cusp of history, needs 11 goals to surpass Lionel Messi's massive record

Harry Kane has climbed to second on the single season scoring list with 72 goals, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo's best tally of 69 and trailing only Lionel Messi's record of 82. Kane reached the milestone after scoring a match-winning brace in England's FIFA World Cup 2026 victory over DR Congo and now needs 11 more goals to surpass Messi's all-time record.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 09:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Harry Kane on cusp of history, needs 11 goals to surpass Lionel Messi's massive record
Image Credit: X/ Harry Kane

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Harry Kane on cusp of history, needs 11 goals to surpass Lionel Messi's massive record
FIFA World Cup 20265 min ago
2
Friedrich Merz10 min ago
3
Technology news42 min ago
4
tiktok50 min ago
5
Vadhala1 hr ago