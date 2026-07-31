/Harsh Singh creates history, becomes 1st Indian man to win Judo gold at Commonwealth Games

In a landmark moment for Indian combat sports, 23-year-old judoka Harsh Singh etched his name into the history books by becoming the first Indian male judoka to win a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Competing in the men’s 60kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Harsh delivered a composed and clinical performance to defeat Australia’s experienced Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in the final on Friday, July 31.
The victory marked India’s second judo gold of the Games and only the second in the nation’s entire Commonwealth Games history. Earlier in the day, Asmita Dey had broken the long-standing drought by claiming the women's 48kg title, making it a memorable double for the Indian contingent.
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Making his Commonwealth Games debut, Harsh Singh looked sharp throughout the competition. He began with a dominant Ippon victory over Malawi’s Chikondi Kathewera in the round of 16, followed by another Ippon win against Vanuatu’s Alan Monthouel in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinal, he overcame Australia’s Pedro Carlos Antun Neto by Waza-Ari to book his place in the gold-medal bout.
In the final, Singh faced a formidable opponent in Joshua Katz, an Australian Olympian and widely regarded favourite with a strong pedigree (including a family background steeped in the sport).
Early Aggression vs Calm Defense: From the opening bell, Katz pushed forward with aggressive grip fighting and quick attack sequences. Harsh remained composed, absorbing the early pressure while waiting for an opening.
The Decisive Throw: With just over 40 seconds remaining on the clock (at the 3:19 mark), Harsh capitalized on a slight imbalance by Katz. He executed a textbook throw for a Waza-Ari (10-0), putting him in control.
Closing the Fight: Defending resolutely through the final seconds, Harsh neutralized Katz's desperate final attacks to seal a historic victory.
Born on May 24, 2003, Harsh Singh has rapidly established himself as one of India’s leading judokas in the lightweight division.
A regular on the International Judo Federation (IJF) circuit, he has competed in high-profile events including Grand Slams, Grand Prix tournaments, and Asian Championships. His consistent domestic success and international experience paved the way for selection to the Indian squad for Glasgow 2026.
Singh’s triumph underscores the growing strength of Indian judo. Until this Games, India had never won a Commonwealth Games judo gold despite collecting medals (including silvers and bronzes) in previous editions.
The back-to-back golds by Dey and Singh signal a significant leap forward for the sport in the country.
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