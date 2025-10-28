Haryana’s Sujeet Kalkal Scripts History, Clinches First World Title for India at U23 Wrestling Championships 2025

India’s young wrestling sensation Sujeet Kalkal etched his name in history by clinching gold in the men’s freestyle 65kg category at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2025, held in Tirana, Albania. The Haryana grappler showcased unmatched dominance, overpowering Uzbekistan’s Umidjon Jalolov 10-0 in the final — a victory sealed through technical superiority in under five minutes.

For Sujeet, this wasn’t just another medal — it was a statement of his evolution from a promising junior to a world-beating force. The referee halted the bout at 4 minutes and 54 seconds, declaring the Indian the winner after a masterclass in tactical aggression and technical precision.

From Bronze to Gold: The Making of a Champion

Last year, Sujeet settled for bronze at the same event. This time, he returned sharper, stronger, and hungrier. His gold in Tirana marks India’s first men’s freestyle title at the 2025 U23 Worlds, adding another proud chapter to the nation’s growing wrestling legacy.

The 22-year-old’s consistency on the mat has been remarkable — with two U23 Asian titles (2022, 2025) and a U20 Asian gold (2022) already to his name. This latest triumph now elevates him to the elite bracket of young global wrestlers poised to transition successfully to the senior circuit.

Sujeet’s Road to Gold: A Tale of Dominance and Grit

Sujeet’s campaign was a masterclass in both offense and composure. He began his march to gold with back-to-back technical superiority wins — dismantling Moldova’s Fiodor Ceavdari (12-2) and Poland’s Dominik Jakub (11-0) with ease.

In the quarterfinal, however, came his biggest test. Trailing early against Bashir Magomedov, Sujeet displayed exceptional mental fortitude to script a 4-2 comeback win. His semifinal against Japan’s Yuto Nishiuchi proved to be a tactical thriller — Sujeet pulled off a match-turning two-point throw in the dying seconds to clinch a 3-2 win and storm into the final.

The title bout was one-sided from the start. Jalolov found himself outwitted and outclassed by Sujeet’s relentless pace, precise leg attacks, and counter-control. When the referee stopped the contest at 10-0, it confirmed what was already clear — this was a dominant Indian victory on the world stage.

Indian Wrestling’s Bright Future

Sujeet’s triumph underscores India’s growing depth in freestyle wrestling. His performance is another reminder of Haryana’s unmatched contribution to Indian wrestling, producing athletes known for their grit, endurance, and technical flair.

Earlier in the competition, India’s women wrestlers had already made headlines, winning five bronze and two silver medals to clinch the overall team title. Sujeet’s gold added a perfect finishing touch to a historic campaign for Indian wrestling.

With the Paris 2028 Olympics on the horizon, Sujeet’s meteoric rise could not have come at a better time. His ability to combine aggression with mat awareness makes him one of the most exciting prospects in India’s wrestling pipeline.