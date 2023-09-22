Hassan Ali Calls Himself The ‘Generator’ After Being Named In Pakistan Squad For Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan announced their 15-man squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday and a big name was missing. That was of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. He had injured the bowling shoulder during the Asia Cup 2023 clash vs India. Naseen has been replaced by another pacer in Hasan Ali in what is a like-to-like replacement.

PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said that they were forced to make one change to the provisional squad that was announced earlier for the World Cup. The former Pakistan captain said that he is happy to report that Haris Rauf is fit and will be playing the World Cup. "We were forced to make one change because of an unfortunate injury to Naseem Shah. We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament. I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection."

After getting selected in the Pakistan squad for the World Cup, pacer Hasan Ali knew no limit to the happiness. He was on the receiving end of losing his place in the Asia Cup side due to an injury. Today, he replaces another injured pacer in form of Naseem Shah. Upon getting the national callup for the World Cup, Naseem made a rather interesting social post, calling himself 'The Generator'. He put a graphic of himself which had 'The Generator' written on it. He also wrote, "Shukar Alhumdulilah! It's an indescribable feeling to be able to play the World Cup for my country. InshAllah I will give my absolute best for Pakistan. Please remember me and our team in your prayers. Also a big thanks to my fans for always supporting me #PakistanZindabad."

Check out the post here:

Shukar Alhumdulilah! It's an indescribable feeling to be able to play the World Cup for my country. InshAllah I will give my absolute best for Pakistan. Please remember me and our team in your prayers. Also a big thanks to my fans for always supporting me __#PakistanZindabad __ pic.twitter.com/Kul3zpbXis September 22, 2023

Pakistan will play two warm-ups – against New Zealand on 29 September and Australia on 3 October – before their tournament opener against the Netherlands on 6 October. Not to forget, Pakistan will enter the ODI World Cup the number one side. In this World Cup, they will be looking to win their first match against India. It is true that Pakistan have never beaten India in a 50-over World Cup.

In the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan had missed to make it to the semi-finals under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed. Pakistan last won a World Cup way back in 1992. The Wasim Akram-ed Pakistan played final of the 1999, the last time they made it to the summit clash.