German football legend Oliver Kahn believes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo created a football rivalry unlike any other, with their relentless pursuit of excellence pushing each other to unprecedented heights for nearly two decades.
Reflecting on one of football’s greatest-ever debates, Kahn highlighted how the two superstars transformed competition into a driving force for greatness, creating a level of consistency and longevity that may never be repeated.
"Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other for almost two decades, and it is truly remarkable to see the level of football they continue to play. Their rivalry was never built on words; it was built on performances. Every season, they pushed each other to become even better. Football may never see another rivalry with that level of consistency and excellence," said Kahn, who is part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel on ZEE5.
Ronaldo and Messi are stalwarts of football, and they have presented a tough challenge to each other in club football, but the duo has never had the opportunity to clash in the FIFA World Cup. With the ongoing tournament considered to be their last, the two celebrated footballers would definitely want to showcase their skills and add another chapter to their rivalry on the biggest stage of the game.
Looking back at his unforgettable 2002 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he became the only goalkeeper in history to win the Golden Ball despite Germany finishing runners-up, Kahn reflected on the pride of that achievement while admitting that lifting the World Cup trophy remains the ultimate dream for every player.
"The 2002 World Cup remains one of the greatest experiences of my career. Losing the final still hurts because, as an athlete, you always want to win, especially the World Cup. But with time, you begin to appreciate the journey, the team spirit and the experiences you shared with the squad," he said.
"Winning the Golden Ball as a goalkeeper was a tremendous honour and something very special. However, I would still exchange it for a World Cup trophy," he added.
Sharing his advice for goalkeepers competing on football’s biggest stage, the former Germany captain urged young players to embrace pressure, continue learning and stay focused on every moment of the tournament.
"My advice to young players is simple: learn, learn and keep learning. Most importantly, learn to enjoy pressure instead of fearing it. At the World Cup, the entire world is watching you, but that is exactly what you play football for," he said.
"Stay focused on every single action because one moment can define your entire tournament," he added.
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