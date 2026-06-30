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'Have pushed each other for almost two decades': Oliver Kahn celebrates Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo's enduring rivalry

Reflecting on one of football’s greatest-ever debates, Oliver Kahn highlighted how the two superstars - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - transformed competition into a driving force for greatness, creating a level of consistency and longevity that may never be repeated.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
'Have pushed each other for almost two decades': Oliver Kahn celebrates Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo's enduring rivalry
Image Credit: IANS

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