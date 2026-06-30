"Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other for almost two decades, and it is truly remarkable to see the level of football they continue to play. Their rivalry was never built on words; it was built on performances. Every season, they pushed each other to become even better. Football may never see another rivalry with that level of consistency and excellence," said Kahn, who is part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel on ZEE5.



