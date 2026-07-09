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Have we seen Neymar's last in professional football? Santos awaits final decision after Brazil WC exit

Santos has given Neymar time off to contemplate his future after Brazil's World Cup round-of-16 exit, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 07:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 07:58 AM IST
Have we seen Neymar's last in professional football? Santos awaits final decision after Brazil WC exit
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