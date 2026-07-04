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'He can play 90 minutes': Carlo Ancelotti confident of Neymar's fitness ahead of Brazil's Round of 16 clash

Neymar has had limited involvement in the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far after recovering from a calf injury, making only a brief substitute appearance during Brazil's group-stage campaign.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 09:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
'He can play 90 minutes': Carlo Ancelotti confident of Neymar's fitness ahead of Brazil's Round of 16 clash
Image Credit: IANS

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