Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar is fully fit and available for selection ahead of the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Norway, saying the veteran forward is capable of playing a full 90 minutes if required.



Neymar has had limited involvement in the tournament so far after recovering from a calf injury, making only a brief substitute appearance during Brazil's group-stage campaign. However, Ancelotti said the 34-year-old is now physically ready and could play a much bigger role in the knockout stages.