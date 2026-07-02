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Heartbreak After World Cup Exit: Congo Coach Learns of Father's Death During Press Conference

Just hours after the painful FIFA World Cup 2026 defeat to England, head coach of Congo DR Sebastien Desabre has suffered an even greater personal loss as he learnt about the death of his father during the press conference. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
Heartbreak After World Cup Exit: Congo Coach Learns of Father's Death During Press Conference
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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