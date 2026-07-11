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'He's giving everything': Lionel Scaloni backs Lionel Messi, dismisses workload concerns before Switzerland clash

Ahead of the Switzerland clash, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that tracking data showed Lionel Messi was covering a similar distance in each match as in previous tournaments.
 

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 11:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
'He's giving everything': Lionel Scaloni backs Lionel Messi, dismisses workload concerns before Switzerland clash
Image Credit: IANS

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'He's giving everything': Lionel Scaloni backs Lionel Messi, dismisses workload concerns before Switzerland clash
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