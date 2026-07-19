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'Highest finish since '66 is something to build on': Jude Bellingham after England's World Cup campaign

Jude Bellingham hailed England's best FIFA World Cup finish since 1966 after the Three Lions defeated France 6-4 in the third-place play-off. The Real Madrid star thanked England fans and said the team's historic campaign is 'something to build on' for the future.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
'Highest finish since '66 is something to build on': Jude Bellingham after England's World Cup campaign
Image Credit: IANS

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