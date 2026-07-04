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HISTORIC! Lionel Messi breaks 5 WC records in Argentina's dramatic win over Cape Verde, leaves Pele, Mbappe behind

Lionel Messi maintained his incredible scoring form in the FIFA World Cup on Saturday, scoring in an unprecedented eighth consecutive match as Argentina narrowly defeated a resilient, debuting Cape Verde side in a thrilling Round of 32 clash in Miami.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 07:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 07:41 AM IST
HISTORIC! Lionel Messi breaks 5 WC records in Argentina's dramatic win over Cape Verde, leaves Pele, Mbappe behind
Image Credit: Credits - X (Fabrizio Romano)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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