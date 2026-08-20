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HM Amit Shah hails Indian hockey team after 5-3 win against Pakistan, says, 'India's decade long dominance'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on beating Pakistan in a group match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Wednesday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 07:08 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 07:08 AM IST
HM Amit Shah hails Indian hockey team after 5-3 win against Pakistan, says, 'India's decade long dominance'
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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HM Amit Shah hails Indian hockey team after 5-3 win against Pakistan, says, 'India's decade long dominance'
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