Hockey captain Manpreet Singh leaves new-born baby for National Camp, shares emotional pic

With a heavy heart, Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh has had to leave his new-born baby girl to attend the ongoing national camp in Bhubaneswar, which is being organised to prepare the team for the Asian Champions Trophy to be played in Dhaka in December.

Manpreet tweeted an emotional picture of him holding the baby girl and captioned it, "Ist National Camp after she is born, so not ready to leave her. #babyJ"

Fans were quick to respond to the tweet, with one of them saying, "Waiting for Gold in Paris."

Manpreet is married to Illi Najwa Saddique from Malaysia.

Manpreet, along with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, was son Saturday conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award while Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Varun Kumar got the Arjuna award for their historic performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Apart from Manpreet, the historic Olympic bronze medal-winning hockey squad is in Bhubaneswar for the national coaching camp.

The Asian Champions Trophy will be held from December 14-22 and will see defending champions India, Pakistan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia and hosts Bangladesh in the fray.