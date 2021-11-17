हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian hockey team

Hockey captain Manpreet Singh leaves new-born baby for National Camp, shares emotional pic

Manpreet tweeted an emotional picture of him holding the baby girl and captioned it, "Ist National Camp after she is born, so not ready to leave her. #babyJ"

Hockey captain Manpreet Singh leaves new-born baby for National Camp, shares emotional pic
File image (Source: Twitter)

With a heavy heart, Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh has had to leave his new-born baby girl to attend the ongoing national camp in Bhubaneswar, which is being organised to prepare the team for the Asian Champions Trophy to be played in Dhaka in December.

Manpreet tweeted an emotional picture of him holding the baby girl and captioned it, "Ist National Camp after she is born, so not ready to leave her. #babyJ"

Fans were quick to respond to the tweet, with one of them saying, "Waiting for Gold in Paris."

Manpreet is married to Illi Najwa Saddique from Malaysia.

Manpreet, along with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, was son Saturday conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award while Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Varun Kumar got the Arjuna award for their historic performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Apart from Manpreet, the historic Olympic bronze medal-winning hockey squad is in Bhubaneswar for the national coaching camp.

The Asian Champions Trophy will be held from December 14-22 and will see defending champions India, Pakistan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia and hosts Bangladesh in the fray.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian hockey teamManpreet SinghHockey India
Next
Story

Brazil F1 Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton revives old memories with win for the ages

Must Watch

PT5M31S

Jammu And Kashmir: Security forces killed four terrorists in Kulgam encounter