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Hockey India announces Rs 50 lakh reward for women's team after historic World Cup finish

Salima Tete-led India registered a 3-1 win over World No. 5 Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match in Amstelveen on Thursday, marking India's best result at the tournament since they finished fourth at the inaugural edition in 1974.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 10:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
Hockey India announces Rs 50 lakh reward for women's team after historic World Cup finish
Image Credit: Hockey India

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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