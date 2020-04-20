Hockey India conducts interactive sessions for match officials via Whatsapp

At a time when all the sporting activities across the globe are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Hockey India has decided to make a good use of this forced break by conducting interactive sessions for the Indian umpires and technical officials via social networking app Whatsapp.

The session was conducted in a bid to improve the officiating knowledge of these umpires and technical officials and motivate each other on fitness matters, the official press release stated.

The team of experienced Tournament Directors and Umpire Managers who are conducting the interactive sessions comprise of Moghul Mohammed Muneer, Claudius de Sales and H.S Sokhi for Technical officials and G.S Sangha, Javed Shaikh and G Harsha Vardhan for Umpires.

Reflecting on the same, Hockey India president Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad said that they have taken the initiative to help the officials to further improve their knowledge of FIH Rules and Regulations and raise the level of officiating during this lockdown period.

"Hockey India has put a brilliant process and structure in place in order to improve the standards of officiating in Hockey. Officials are as important as players in any sport and the interactive sessions which normally take place prior to each of the domestic tournaments has definitely help the umpires and officials in the past and we believe that during this lockdown period, that officials can further improve their knowledge of FIH Rules and Regulations and raise the level of officiating," Mushtaqe said.

The interactive sessions for a total of 100 Hockey India's registered Technical Officials and Umpires are carrying out across six WhatsApp groups-- three for technical officials and as many for umpires.

Additionally, a total of 30 Hockey India Member Units are conducting interactive sessions for technical officials and umpires across their respective regions. Meanwhile, more than 1,100 officials are participating in the interactive sessions across over 70 groups formed by the several member units.