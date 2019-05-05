Hockey India names 33 probables for Junior Women's national coaching camp

New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday named 33 probables for the Junior Women's national coaching camp, which will commence on May 6 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

The players will have to report to coach Baljeet Singh Saini for the three-week long camp, to be concluded on May 24.

On completion of the camp, the 18-member squad will be going to play 4-Nation Junior Women Invitational Tournament involving hosts Ireland, Scotland, Canada, besides India from May 25 to June 7.

Speaking about the camp, coach Baljeet said, "The focus will be on fitness and understanding each players' strength and temperament in pressure situations. We will also be looking at investing equal amount of time on mental training and will be closely working with the psychologist in SAI.

"This core group is a talented bunch, some of whom have played international matches while others have shown great promise in the domestic matches."

List of probables:

Goalkeepers: Rashanpreet Kaur, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo.

Defenders: Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, Parneet Kaur.

Mid-fielders: Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Chetna, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Reet, Baljinder Kaur, Sushma Kumari.

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora, Annu.