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Hockey World Cup 2026: India begin campaign with convincing 3-1 win over Wales as Harmanpreet Singh stars

India began their Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over Wales in their Pool D opener. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice from penalty corners while Sanjay Rana also found the net for India.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 08:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
Hockey World Cup 2026: India begin campaign with convincing 3-1 win over Wales as Harmanpreet Singh stars
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Hockey World Cup 2026: India begin campaign with convincing 3-1 win over Wales as Harmanpreet Singh stars
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