/Hockey World Cup 2026: India Men and Women Squads, Schedule, Groups and Where to Watch

During the second phase, every team will contest three additional fixtures against opponents they did not face during the opening round. However, whenever two advancing squads from the same preliminary group cross paths again in Phase 2, the result from their previous encounter will be carried forward to factor into the standings. This mechanism will ultimately decide which nations progress to the semi finals and how the remaining classification fixtures unfold. With massive expectations surrounding the tournament, public attention will closely monitor whether the Indian squads can successfully capture the gold.