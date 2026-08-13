Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Hockey World Cup 2026: India Men and Women Squads, Schedule, Groups and Where to Watch

Hockey World Cup 2026: India Men and Women Squads, Schedule, Groups and Where to Watch

Check out the complete Hockey World Cup 2026 preview, featuring the revised tournament format, full men's and women's squads, match schedules, and live broadcast details.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Hockey World Cup 2026: India Men and Women Squads, Schedule, Groups and Where to Watch
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Hockey World Cup 2026: India Men and Women Squads, Schedule, Groups and Where to Watch
2
3
4
5