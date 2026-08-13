/Hockey World Cup 2026: India Men and Women Squads, Schedule, Groups and Where to Watch

Both the national men and women hockey squads of India are preparing to participate in the upcoming Hockey World Cup 2026, carrying the ambition of breaking a lengthy title drought extending past half a century. The male squad famously clinched the World Cup trophy back in 1975, but they have failed to reach the tournament semi finals ever since.
Meanwhile, the female squad secured a fourth place finish during the inaugural edition of the Women's World Cup in 1974, and have similarly experienced a prolonged absence from the podium. Nevertheless, both national teams enter the competition determined to leave a powerful mark and chase the gold medal.
Group Pairings and Format Overhaul
Within the group stage pairings, the Indian men's team finds themselves in Group D alongside traditional rivals Pakistan, Wales, and England. Concurrently, the women's squad is positioned in Pool D, where they are set to square off against South Africa, China, and England.
The International Hockey Federation has implemented a major structural overhaul for this edition of the World Cup by eliminating the traditional quarterfinal round and incorporating new competitive stages. Under this revamped format, the top two finishing squads from each initial group will advance into groups E and F, while the bottom two teams from each pool transition into groups G and H.
During the second phase, every team will contest three additional fixtures against opponents they did not face during the opening round. However, whenever two advancing squads from the same preliminary group cross paths again in Phase 2, the result from their previous encounter will be carried forward to factor into the standings. This mechanism will ultimately decide which nations progress to the semi finals and how the remaining classification fixtures unfold. With massive expectations surrounding the tournament, public attention will closely monitor whether the Indian squads can successfully capture the gold.
Hockey World Cup 2026 Squads
India men's team
Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek
India women's team
Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas
Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung
Hockey World Cup 2026 India Schedule
India men's team
August 15: India vs Wales (4:30 PM IST)
August 17: India vs England (6:30 PM IST)
August 19: India vs Pakistan (6:30 PM IST)
India women's team
August 16: China vs India (4:30 PM IST)
August 18: India vs South Africa (6:30 PM IST)
August 20: India vs England (6:30 PM IST)
Phase 2 of the tournament is scheduled to run from August 21 until August 25, followed by Phase 3 taking place from August 27 to August 28. The women's medal matches will be held on August 29, and the men's medal fixtures will conclude the event on August 30.
Where to Watch Hockey World Cup Live?
Fans can catch all the action of the Hockey World Cup through live television broadcasts on Star Sports, while digital live streaming will be accessible via the JioHotstar application.
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