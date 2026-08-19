/India thrash Pakistan 5-3, advance to 2nd round of Hockey World Cup 2026

The Indian men’s hockey team produced a commanding attacking display to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in a high-octane Pool D clash at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Wednesday, booking their place in the next round of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and forward Abhishek each scored twice, while Hardik Singh converted a penalty stroke, as India maintained control throughout against a resilient but ultimately outmatched Pakistan side.
The victory against Pakistan completed India’s group stage campaign at FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 with two wins and one loss, finishing second behind unbeaten pool leaders England with six points.
For Pakistan, Hannan Shahid netted a brace and Sufyan Khan added one, but they could not close the gap. The defeat officially ended Pakistan’s World Cup campaign after a winless group stage featuring two losses and a draw.
First-Quarter Spark
India set the tempo from the opening whistle with high-press transitions. Abhishek broke the deadlock with a sharp field goal, followed quickly by Harmanpreet Singh converting a penalty corner to hand India an early 2-0 cushion. Pakistan responded through a drag-flick from penalty-corner specialist Sufyan Khan, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Second-Quarter Surge
India reasserted dominance before the break. Harmanpreet struck his second with a blistering drag-flick, and Abhishek netted his brace off a rapid counter-attack to give India a commanding 4-1 lead at halftime.
Sealing The Contest
In the second half, Hardik Singh stepped up to calmly dispatch a penalty stroke awarded after an infringement in the striking circle. Despite a spirited fourth-quarter fightback from Pakistan - led by Hannan Shahid’s well-taken brace - India held their defensive structure to close out a 5-3 victory.
India now head into the second stage crossovers starting August 22 with momentum on their side.
India began the tournament with a solid 3-1 win over Wales before suffering a 2-4 reverse against England. Needing a positive result against Pakistan to progress, the side delivered under pressure.
England topped Pool D with a perfect record (including an 8-2 thrashing of Wales), while India finished with six points from three matches.
Pakistan, returning to the World Cup after missing the 2014 and 2023 editions, finished bottom of the group with just one point (a 3-3 draw with Wales after a heavy loss to England). Their campaign ends in the classification matches for places 9-16.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.