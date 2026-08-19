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India thrash Pakistan 5-3, advance to 2nd round of Hockey World Cup 2026

In a high-stakes clash at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, the Indian men’s hockey team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match on Wednesday to secure qualification for the second round of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
India thrash Pakistan 5-3, advance to 2nd round of Hockey World Cup 2026
Image Credit: Hockey India

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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