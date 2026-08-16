/Hockey World Cup 2026: India women hold Olympic silver medallists China to 2-2 draw in opener

The fourth one saw the two sides battling for the winner, but neither could find one. Navneet produced a strong pass in the 51st minute across the Chinese goal, but India were denied when Lalremsiami remained a little away from the ball. Chinese player Zou Meirong was shown a green card in the 53rd minute as they were down to 10 players for two minutes, but India could not score. China had another chance in the 57th minute through a PC. The first attempt went in vain before they got another PC. Fan Yunxia went for the hit, but it was away, as the two teams ended the match 2-2.