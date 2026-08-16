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Hockey World Cup 2026: India women hold Olympic silver medallists China to 2-2 draw in opener

India Women twice took the lead through Navneet and Deepika but were held to a 2-2 draw by Olympic silver medallists China. The result gives India a point in their Hockey World Cup 2026 opener in Amstelveen.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 09:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 09:45 PM IST
Hockey World Cup 2026: India women hold Olympic silver medallists China to 2-2 draw in opener
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Hockey World Cup 2026: India women hold Olympic silver medallists China to 2-2 draw in opener
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