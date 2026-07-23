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How Lovlina Borgohain secured India's first medal at CWG 2026 without throwing a punch?

India have opened their medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 (CWG) before the opening ceremony as the Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain moved straight into the semifinals after receiving a bye. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
How Lovlina Borgohain secured India's first medal at CWG 2026 without throwing a punch?
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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