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How Spain ended Lionel Messi's World Cup dream: 5 moments that defined the FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Spain outclassed Lionel Messi's Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 with Ferran Torres' extra-time winner. Here's a look at the five defining moments that shaped La Roja's historic triumph.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 09:08 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 09:08 AM IST
How Spain ended Lionel Messi's World Cup dream: 5 moments that defined the FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Image Credit: Instagram- FIFA World Cup

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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