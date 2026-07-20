Spain ended Argentina's reign as FIFA World Cup champions with a hard-fought 1-0 extra-time victory in the 2026 final. While Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal, Spain's dominance across 120 minutes ultimately proved too much for Lionel Messi and team.
Argentina's dream of defending the FIFA World Cup title came to a heartbreaking end after suffering a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the 2026 final at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Ferran Torres emerged as Spain's hero, scoring in the 106th minute to secure La Roja's second World Cup title and deny Lionel Messi a fairytale finish to his World Cup career.
Although the final remained goalless for 105 minutes, the overall contest was largely controlled by Spain. The European champions dominated possession, dictated the tempo and repeatedly forced Argentina onto the back foot before finally making their superiority count.
Here are the five biggest reasons why Argentina fell short in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
Spain once again showcased why their midfield was regarded as the best in the tournament. La Roja enjoyed 65% possession and completed 852 passes at an impressive 89% accuracy, compared to Argentina's 358 passes at 77% accuracy, preventing Lionel Scaloni's side from building sustained attacks.
Rodri led Spain's midfield with his composure on the ball, while Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz ensured Argentina had very little space to operate. As a result, Lionel Messi frequently dropped deep in search of possession, leaving Argentina without a focal point in attack.
Spain's control in midfield meant Argentina spent long periods chasing the ball instead of creating chances.
Messi entered the final after scoring eight goals in the tournament, but Spain executed their defensive plan perfectly against the Argentina captain.
Every time Messi received possession, Spanish players quickly closed him down, denying him time and space to influence the game. He finished the final without a single key pass and recorded an expected goals (xG) figure of just 0.04.
The 39-year-old also registered only one touch during the opening 15 minutes, highlighting Spain's success in limiting his impact. Without their captain at his creative best, Argentina struggled to generate meaningful attacking moves.
One of the biggest reasons behind Argentina's defeat was their lack of attacking intent.
Despite entering the final as the tournament's highest-scoring side, Lionel Scaloni's men failed to register a single shot during regulation time and finished the match with just two attempts overall.
In contrast, Spain produced 20 shots and constantly tested Emiliano Martinez. Argentina rarely managed to retain possession in dangerous areas, allowing Spain to dictate proceedings throughout the contest.
Argentina's task became significantly harder after Enzo Fernandez was sent off late in normal time.
The midfielder received his second yellow card for a challenge on Pau Cubarsi, forcing Argentina to play the entire extra-time period with 10 men.
Spain immediately increased the intensity, stretched Argentina's defence and eventually found the breakthrough when Nico Williams headed Pedro Porro's cross into the path of Ferran Torres, who finished emphatically in the 106th minute.
Ultimately, Spain's victory was the result of sustained dominance rather than one decisive moment.
La Roja entered the final unbeaten, having conceded just one goal throughout the tournament. They controlled possession, recovered the ball quickly whenever they lost it and remained patient despite Argentina's stubborn defending.
Even before Torres scored the winner, Spain had created enough opportunities to justify victory. The 1-0 scoreline reflected a close finish, but the overall performance underlined Spain's superiority across the full 120 minutes.
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