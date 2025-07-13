How To Watch Jannik Sinner VS Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025 Final? Head-To-Head, Live Streaming And All Details

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to clash in the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025 on Sunday, July 13, on the iconic Centre Court at the All England Club. This highly anticipated encounter brings together two of the brightest stars in modern tennis for another chapter in their thrilling rivalry. Sinner will be aiming to capture his first Wimbledon title after delivering a stunning straight-sets victory over 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The Italian has shown dominant form throughout the tournament and now stands on the cusp of history.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, is eyeing a place among legends. If he wins, he will become only the fifth man in history to lift the Wimbledon trophy three times in a row, joining the ranks of Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz enters the final with 24 consecutive wins, including triumphs at the Italian Open, French Open, and Queen’s Club Championships, underlining his current dominance on the tour.

Their last meeting came in the longest French Open match ever, lasting five hours and 29 minutes. Alcaraz staged a dramatic comeback after being two sets down to win the epic five-set battle. That match was also the second-longest Grand Slam final of all time, following the 2012 Australian Open clash between Nadal and Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz holds a psychological edge heading into the final, having won five consecutive matches against Sinner.

Road to the Final

Carlos Alcaraz

Semi-final: defeated Taylor Fritz 6–4 5–7 6–3

Quarter-final: defeated Cameron Norrie 6–2 6–3 6–3

Round of 16: defeated Andrey Rublev 6–7 6–3 6–4 6–4

Third Round: defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6–1 3–6 6–3 6–4

Second Round: defeated Oliver Tarvet 6–4 6–4 6–4

First Round: defeated Fabio Fognini 7–5 6–7 7–5 2–6 6–1

Jannik Sinner

Semi-final: defeated Novak Djokovic 6–3 6–3 6–4

Quarter-final: defeated Ben Shelton 7–6 6–4 6–4

Round of 16: advanced by walkover against Grigor Dimitrov

Third Round: defeated Pedro Martinez 6–1 6–3 6–1

Second Round: defeated Aleksander Vukic 6–1 6–1 6–3

First Round: defeated Luca Nardi 6–4 6–3 6–0

Head-to-Head Record

Overall Matches Played: 12

Carlos Alcaraz Wins: 8

Jannik Sinner Wins: 4

In Grand Slams

Matches Played: 4

Carlos Alcaraz Wins: 3

Jannik Sinner Wins: 1

On Grass

Matches Played: 1

Carlos Alcaraz Wins: 0

Jannik Sinner Wins: 1

When and Where to Watch

The Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. The final is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST and 4:00 PM local time