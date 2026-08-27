Spectators at the venue shared enthusiastic forecasts regarding mainstream domestic integration. Highlighting the stark evolutionary jump, 34 year old attendee Niu remarked, 'Last year's robots looked a little stiff and uncoordinated.' Niu further observed, 'This year, they are much better. They are like healthy newborn babies growing up.' Echoing similar sentiments, 29 year old Yang envisioned a future where autonomous assistants populate everyday life. Yang stated, 'Maybe there will be one at home and one at work,' explaining that these mechanical helpers could shoulder household burdens or monitor vulnerable seniors. Creators treated the high stakes stadium environment as an invaluable public laboratory for embodied artificial intelligence, wedding software reasoning loops with physical chassis designed to navigate unscripted physical spaces. Elaborating on the broader engineering goals, Galbot founder and chief technology officer He Wang emphasized that the competitive arena accelerates systemic refinement while proving autonomous efficacy to the world.