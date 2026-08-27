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Humans, Save your Jobs! World Robot Humanoid Olympics in China saw Usain Boult's record getting shattered

The National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China, recently served as the epicenter for the second iteration of the World Humanoid Robot Games, spanning from August 22 to August 26, 2026. Affectionately and anxiously dubbed the Robot Olympics, the grand gathering convened more than 2,000 advanced mechanical systems fielded by 666 distinct engineering syndicates spanning 16 nations. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Humans, Save your Jobs! World Robot Humanoid Olympics in China saw Usain Boult's record getting shattered
Image Credit: AI generated (This is a representational image)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Humans, Save your Jobs! World Robot Humanoid Olympics in China saw Usain Boult's record getting shattered
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