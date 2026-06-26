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  • /'I am mentally exhausted': Manika Batra puts 'sword down' amid Asiad row, accuses TTFI of breaching its constitution

'I am mentally exhausted': Manika Batra puts 'sword down' amid Asiad row, accuses TTFI of breaching its constitution

After the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) picked a 10-member men's and women's team for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, Manika Batra questioned her exclusion from the squad for the continental event to be played at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
'I am mentally exhausted': Manika Batra puts 'sword down' amid Asiad row, accuses TTFI of breaching its constitution
Image Credit: IANS

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