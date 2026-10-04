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  • /'I am not able to accept it even today': Suchika Tariyal on 700g semifinal heartbreak after making Asian Games MMA history | Exclusive

'I am not able to accept it even today': Suchika Tariyal on 700g semifinal heartbreak after making Asian Games MMA history | Exclusive

In an exclusive interaction with Zee News Digital, Suchika Tariyal reflects on winning India’s first-ever Asian Games MMA medal and the heartbreak of her 700g semifinal defeat. The 36-year-old fighter also opens up about her combat sports journey, struggles and ambition to become an MMA world champion.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
'I am not able to accept it even today': Suchika Tariyal on 700g semifinal heartbreak after making Asian Games MMA history | Exclusive
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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'I am not able to accept it even today': Suchika Tariyal on 700g semifinal heartbreak after making Asian Games MMA history | Exclusive
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