/'I am not able to accept it even today': Suchika Tariyal on 700g semifinal heartbreak after making Asian Games MMA history | Exclusive

Suchika Tariyal scripted history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 by winning India’s first-ever MMA medal. The 36-year-old fighter clinched bronze in the women’s Traditional 60kg category after a dramatic semifinal against Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo.
The bout was initially awarded to Teo before India's appeal saw the decision changed to a draw. Teo eventually advanced on the weight tiebreaker after weighing 700 grams less than Tariyal.
Speaking exclusively to Zee News Digital, Tariyal opened up about her historic medal, the 700g heartbreak, her combat sports journey and future goals.
Q. You’ve made history by becoming India’s first Asian Games MMA medallist. Now that you’ve had some time to process it, what does this achievement mean to you?
Suchika Tariyal: For me, it is a very proud and emotional moment.
Out of my entire sporting journey, one Games medal was missing, and winning India’s first historic MMA medal at the Asian Games makes it very special and something I will always cherish. This medal is not just mine; it belongs to my coaches, my family and everyone who believed in me. This medal completes me.
Q. You’ve competed in disciplines like judo, kurash and Ju-Jitsu. How have these experiences shaped you as an MMA fighter?
Suchika Tariyal: Every sport has taught me something different.
Judo gave me a strong foundation in grappling and ground control, while Ju-Jitsu helped me improve my submissions and techniques. Kurash also gave me valuable competition experience.
When I transitioned to MMA, I realised I needed to improve my striking as well. So I worked hard on my boxing and overall game. All these experiences have helped me become a more complete fighter.
Q. Your semifinal was initially awarded to Tiffany Teo, then overturned to a draw after India’s appeal, before the 700g weight tiebreaker decided the winner. What exactly was going through your mind during those few minutes when the decision kept changing?
Suchika Tariyal: Honestly, it was a very emotional moment. I had given my best inside the cage, and I genuinely believed I had won the fight. When the decision changed, there was confusion, but I trusted my team and the process.
When the final result came because of the weight tiebreaker, it was heartbreaking because my dream of winning gold was so close. This is something I am not able to accept even today. It has given me one incomplete thing that will keep me pushing, something is not finished.
Q. MMA made its Asian Games debut in Nagoya, and you became the first Indian medallist in the sport. What do you think needs to happen now to give MMA a stronger foundation in India?
Suchika Tariyal: I think MMA needs more recognition, better training facilities, financial support for athletes and more opportunities to compete internationally.
Young fighters should get proper coaching and a clear pathway from grassroots competitions to the international level. If the government, sports organisations, sponsors and the MMA community work together, India has tremendous potential.
I hope my medal encourages more young athletes, especially girls, to take up MMA and dream of representing India.
Q. You started training in combat sports at a young age. When you look back at your journey, what do you think has changed the most about you as a fighter?
Suchika Tariyal: I started judo at the age of 12 after an eve-teasing incident, initially to learn self-defence.
At that time, I never imagined that one day I would represent India on such a big platform. Over the years, I have become more disciplined, confident, patient and mentally strong.
Earlier, I was mainly focused on learning techniques and winning competitions. Today, I understand that a fighter needs to handle pressure, setbacks and difficult situations with the same strength they show on the mat.
Q. After everything you experienced in Nagoya, what is one thing you want people to understand about your journey that they may not have seen from the outside?
Suchika Tariyal: People see the medal; no one sees the journey.
There were a lot of setbacks in life where I was broken. Dislocated elbow, dislocated wrist, injured knee, broken fingers, these were regular parts of my journey. There was also financial pressure, family expectations and, at 36, the challenge of looking for sponsors to support me.
They say, "Agar kahani sunoge toh ro doge."
But anyway, all of that is gone now. I have made history. Hard work always pays you back. Never back down, never look back. Push, push and push yourself.
Q. Now that you’ve achieved this historic milestone, what are the next goals you’ve set for yourself, and how far do you want to take your MMA career?
Suchika Tariyal: After the medal, I was thinking that maybe the journey was over. But the love I received from the people of India made me realise that this is just the beginning.
My next goal is to improve myself as a fighter. I have signed a multi-fight deal with BRAVE Combat Federation and I will prepare myself for my next fight very soon. The MMA World Championship is also a target. I now want to become an MMA world champion.
My biggest dream is to make India proud, inspire the next generation of fighters and show that with dedication, courage and belief, even the biggest dreams are possible.
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