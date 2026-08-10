/'I’d like to set my own benchmark': Ayush Shetty ahead of World Championships debut against Shi Yu Qi

"I don't see it as a benchmark. I would like to follow my own…set my own benchmark. I'm not focusing on what others have done or given to the game. They are legends of the game. I've been focusing more on myself, keep playing better, keep winning matches. That's how I've seen it. I would not like to, you know, focus…thinking about setting a benchmark for the next generation. I would enjoy the game. Since it's at home, there is pressure definitely, but it's a great opportunity for me to debut at the World Championship in India. I see it as a really special tournament," Shetty replied to an IANS query during a group media interaction on Monday.