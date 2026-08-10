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'I’d like to set my own benchmark': Ayush Shetty ahead of World Championships debut against Shi Yu Qi

Ayush Shetty is set to make his World Championships debut against defending champion and world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi. The 21-year-old Indian says he wants to set his own benchmark rather than be compared with the country’s badminton legends.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 01:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
'I’d like to set my own benchmark': Ayush Shetty ahead of World Championships debut against Shi Yu Qi
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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