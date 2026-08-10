/'I’d like to set my own benchmark': Ayush Shetty ahead of World Championships debut against Shi Yu Qi

Indian badminton youngster Ayush Shetty is determined to approach his World Championships debut on his own terms, refusing to measure himself against the legacy of India’s celebrated men’s singles players as he prepares to face China’s world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in the opening round of the tournament.
The 21-year-old, who shot into the spotlight with a runner-up finish at the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo earlier this year, will have a formidable challenge immediately on his World Championships debut. Shi had defeated Shetty in straight games in the continental final, but the Indian will enter the rematch with greater experience and the backing of a home crowd.
Asked whether the achievements of Indian stars at the World Championships set a benchmark for him, Shetty said he would rather set his own standards than emulate those who came before him.
"I don't see it as a benchmark. I would like to follow my own…set my own benchmark. I'm not focusing on what others have done or given to the game. They are legends of the game. I've been focusing more on myself, keep playing better, keep winning matches. That's how I've seen it. I would not like to, you know, focus…thinking about setting a benchmark for the next generation. I would enjoy the game. Since it's at home, there is pressure definitely, but it's a great opportunity for me to debut at the World Championship in India. I see it as a really special tournament," Shetty replied to an IANS query during a group media interaction on Monday.
Shetty's approach will be tested from the very outset, with the draw handing him arguably the toughest possible assignment. Shi, the defending champion, has not been at his best in recent weeks, offering the Indian an opening to make the contest more competitive than their previous meeting.
Shetty, meanwhile, has continued working on areas of his game that could prove crucial against an opponent of Shi's calibre. His improvements in defence and fitness could prove particularly important if the first-round clash becomes a physically demanding battle.
For the 21-year-old, however, the occasion is as much about embracing the opportunity as it is about dealing with the enormity of the challenge. Playing in front of a home audience at an event India is hosting for the first time in 17 years adds another layer to his maiden World Championships appearance.
"There are some expectations. I won't say people are not thinking that I won't go deep. But my first-round match will be a great challenge against the World No. 1. So I'm expecting great support. I think there will be expectations from me, and I'm really excited. I'm looking forward," Shetty stated.
The spotlight will therefore fall firmly on the young Indian when the championships begin. While his opening opponent brings a world No. 1 ranking and a reigning champion's pedigree, Shetty will have the chance to turn the biggest challenge of his fledgling international career into another defining moment.
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