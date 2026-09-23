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  • /'I don’t have it, I want it': Mirabai Chanu seeks Arjuna Award after ending India's 28-year wait with historic Asian Games silver

'I don’t have it, I want it': Mirabai Chanu seeks Arjuna Award after ending India's 28-year wait with historic Asian Games silver

Hours after ending India's 28-year wait for an Asian Games weightlifting medal, Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has appealed to the government to confer her with the Arjuna Award - a long-cherished childhood recognition that has eluded her illustrious cabinet.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
'I don’t have it, I want it': Mirabai Chanu seeks Arjuna Award after ending India's 28-year wait with historic Asian Games silver
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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