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'I don't know if I can continue': Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni leaves the press conference in tears after World Cup final defeat

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni broke down in tears after the FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain, admitting he was unsure about his future. The World Cup-winning coach said he needed time before deciding whether to continue in the role.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
'I don't know if I can continue': Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni leaves the press conference in tears after World Cup final defeat
Image Credit: IANS

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