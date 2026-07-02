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'I don't see Croatia knocking Portugal out': Bhaichung Bhutia ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo vs Luka Modric clash

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić headline a high-stakes Round of 32 clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Bhaichung Bhutia backing Portugal national football team to edge past Croatia national football team despite mixed form. Bhutia believes Portugal’s superior attacking depth gives them the advantage, while Croatia’s hopes largely depend on Modrić, setting up a tactical battle that could define a potential final World Cup appearance for both legends.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 08:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
'I don't see Croatia knocking Portugal out': Bhaichung Bhutia ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo vs Luka Modric clash
Image Credit: IANS

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