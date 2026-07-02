However, Bhutia believes this Croatian side does not possess the same threat as previous generations.

"Over the years, Croatia has been a resilient team that always finds a way to get results. However, I don't think they have that same quality this time around. They have brilliant players like Modrić, but age is not on their side. They've lost a lot of pace and the game has slowed down for them," he explained.

Bhutia believes Croatia’s hopes of causing an upset rest heavily on Luka Modrić.