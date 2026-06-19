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  • /'I don't think I'll be able to sleep tonight': Johan Manzambi scores historic brace as Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1

'I don't think I'll be able to sleep tonight': Johan Manzambi scores historic brace as Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1

Substitute Johan Manzambi delivered a stunning impact performance, scoring twice to help Switzerland cruise past Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 at the World Cup. His historic brace saw the young midfielder rewrite Swiss football records and earn Player of the Match honours.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
'I don't think I'll be able to sleep tonight': Johan Manzambi scores historic brace as Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

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