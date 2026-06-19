/'I don't think I'll be able to sleep tonight': Johan Manzambi scores historic brace as Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1

"Johan is a happy guy with incredible footballing skills. We can use him flexibly, more defensively, in midfield, but also on the wing as a striker,” Swiss coach Murat Yakin said of his young star’s qualities. “He’s a street footballer, the kind who needs to be given freedom. Offensively, he has complete freedom. You saw that today – he can apply pressure, he has good dribbling skills and he can finish.