'I feel tired': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on physical state ahead of Australian Open Final against Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has shared an honest assessment of his physical condition ahead of the Australian Open 2026 final, where he will face long-time rival Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park. Alcaraz is coming off a physically draining semifinal that lasted more than five and a half hours, pushing his endurance to the limit. While the Spaniard admitted he is feeling the effects of the marathon encounter, he remained confident that recovery protocols would help him be ready for the biggest match of the tournament.

Alcaraz Admits Fatigue After Marathon Semifinal

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Alcaraz acknowledged that his body is understandably tired after such a high-intensity battle. “Well, obviously I feel tired. My body could be better, to be honest, but I think that’s normal after five and a half hours,” Alcaraz said. “I just did whatever it takes to try to feel better for tomorrow.”

The 22-year-old explained that muscle tightness is inevitable after such prolonged physical exertion but insisted that it is part and parcel of competing at the highest level in Grand Slam tennis.

Focus on Recovery Ahead of Title Clash

With limited time between matches, Alcaraz said his immediate focus is on recovery. Ice baths, physiotherapy sessions, and ongoing treatment are all part of his preparation as he looks to be in optimal condition for the final. “Ice bath, treatment with the physio at night, we will see. It’s not going to be nothing after a five-and-a-half-hour match at such a high physical level,” he added. “I just have to be as good as I can be for the final.”

Blockbuster Final Against Djokovic Awaits

Despite the fatigue, anticipation is high for the final showdown against Djokovic, one of the most decorated players in Australian Open history. The match promises to be a test not just of skill and tactics, but also of physical resilience and mental strength.

Alcaraz will be chasing his first Australian Open title, while Djokovic will be aiming to add yet another Grand Slam crown to his illustrious career. With both players having endured demanding paths to the final, recovery and conditioning could play a decisive role in determining the champion.