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'I had a minor knee injury': Lovlina Borgohain opens up after CWG 2026 silver medal

Lovlina Borgohain revealed she competed with a minor knee injury during the Commonwealth Games 2026 final, saying playing through pain is part of elite boxing. The Olympic medallist, who won silver in the women's 75kg event, also dedicated her medal to the flood victims in her home state of Assam.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
'I had a minor knee injury': Lovlina Borgohain opens up after CWG 2026 silver medal
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'I had a minor knee injury': Lovlina Borgohain opens up after CWG 2026 silver medal
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